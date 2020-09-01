Owassons rally to support, encourage school staff: ‘We just want to show grace and compassion’

“I’m not saying this is easy, I’m not trying to make light of the situation … this is hard … there’s nights where I’m standing in the kitchen and I’m cooking dinner and we’re doing homework,” Taylor said, “… but I get to see my child, I get to help her learn.”

Other parents like Melissa Oxford, who share Taylor’s enthusiasm for backing the district, helped create Owasso Rams Hand in Hand, which has added over 730 members in less than a week.

Oxford has six children, three who have already graduated, including one who missed the last nine weeks of his senior year, along with two twins in 11th grade and her youngest in ninth grade. She said she felt the need to lend a helping hand to OPS despite her hectic home life.

“A group of us knew we needed to do something to lift these teachers, administration and staff members up and let them know that the vast majority of this community was behind them,” Oxford said. “We support their very tough decisions … and wanted to make sure they felt that love.”

Jessica Moran, another member of the group, added, “We have seen that the teachers are struggling with the virtual learning as well as our children, and we want to show (them) that we are here for them just like they are there every day for our children.”

Members of Owasso Rams Hand in Hand have also expressed their appreciation beyond the confines of online forums, rallying citizens to support OPS at different venues and events across the community.

The group, for example, stood outside Owasso Stadium at Friday’s season opener against Edmond Santa Fe holding signs and cheering in favor of the district. And on Monday, they promoted free drinks at Misty Brew Coffee Co. for over 200 teachers.