Owassons rally for LGBTQ pride in downtown district: ‘It’s not just me; I’m not alone’

“We were originally just going to do a tiny little picnic in the park, and then it grew … everybody wanted to be a part of it,” Ingersoll said, “so we raised the money, rented the place and it all went from there.”

Her 13-year-old daughter, Robin Gray, who came out as both transgender and bisexual about a year ago, had a major influence on her mother’s decision to host the inaugural gathering.

“I always wanted to have a pride (event) here because for some kids, especially my age, it’s hard for them,” Robin Gray said. “To have a place for kids to come here — and just hang out and celebrate who they are and be proud of who they are — is just incredible.”

Jaclyn Murano and Leo McQuade were among Robin Gray’s numerous teenage acquaintances who participated in Saturday’s rally, which provided them a platform to express themselves.

“Coming here and being supported is really nice,” said Murano, who identifies as pansexual. “It’s good because I know that there’s more people like me and it’s not just me; I’m not alone.”

McQuade, who identifies as nonbinary, added, “It’s really important to represent LGBTQ youth because I’m in seventh grade; we can still decide we want to be something.”