Owassons promote suicide awareness, prevention for We Matter Week: ‘It warms my heart’

Hundreds of Owasso residents came together Sept. 10-17 to spread suicide awareness during Magalassi Foundation’s 2022 We Matter Week.

Hundreds of students and staff across Owasso Public Schools, along with some business owners and city leaders, commemorated the annual event through various activities and events.

The Magalassi Foundation was created by Billy and Michele Magalassi in June 2004 in honor of their 15-year-old son, Brandon, who lost his life to suicide. Its mission is to promote suicide awareness and prevention through scholarships, education and other events, including its Shadow Run Symposium held every April and We Matter Week every September.

Michele and her team rallied the community for a noble cause that has continued to influence thousands of people over the past 18 years.

“Suicide is a heavy topic, and when students lead activities like those they’ve been engaged in this week, it’s an opportunity for them to discuss it with each other, teachers and parents,” she said. “We believe that the simple act of opening up a dialogue about suicide … helps aide in prevention.”

This year, the foundation partnered with CREOKS Behavioral Health to teach suicide prevention training to 36 students and eight staff at Owasso High School.

Other student activities included taking pictures, recording videos, creating artwork, doing crafts and making posters. The organization distributed suicide prevention pocket cards with the new 988 number and over 500 We Matter T-shirts to Owasso and Collinsville campuses.

Additionally, the foundation hosted is 2022 We Matter Suicide Awareness Car, Truck & Bike Show on Saturday, Sept. 10.

As in years past, several city officials and police and fire crews also took to social media and posted pictures of themselves with friends, family and colleagues holding up signs stating, “We Matter.”

When asked what it means to see the community come together for another year, Michele replied, “It warms my heart to see students and teachers spread the suicide awareness and prevention message throughout We Matter Week.”

For more information about the Magalassi Foundation, visit magalassifoundation.org.