The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS recently announced its officers for 2023.

OAR President Julie Smith, with the Greater Tulsa Board, and District 4 Vice President Josh Woodward, with the Greater Tulsa Association, both of Owasso, are among 12 elected individuals who guide the long-term vision of the association and its roughly 14,000 REALTOR members in Oklahoma.

“With a continually changing real estate market, it’s important to have a strong knowledgeable team of leaders taking us through 2023,” OAR CEO Jessica Hickok said. “I appreciate this group of REALTOR leaders, and I am looking forward to working with them through the year.”

All elected positions are nominated by the OAR Nominating Committee and voted on by association members at the OAR Annual Meeting in 2022.

The 2023 Executive Committee members are as follows:

• President: Julie Smith, Greater Tulsa Board

• President-Elect: Renee Hoover-Payton, Duncan Board

• Treasurer: Kimberly Schreibvogel, Southern Oklahoma Board

• Secretary: Emilykaye Mitchelson, Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association

• Past-President: Susanna Lorg, Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association

• District 1 Vice President: Claudette Thornton, Stillwater Board

• District 2 Vice President: Jill Graumann, Altus Association

• District 3 Vice President: Jeannie Glaze, Texoma Board

• District 4 Vice President: Josh Woodward, Greater Tulsa Association

• District 5 Vice President: Jilian Gardner, Edmond Board

• District 6 Vice President: Patrick Arie, Greater Tulsa Association

• President Appointee: David Watson, Greater Tulsa Association