 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owassons Julie Smith, Josh Woodward join OK Association of REALTORS’ 2022 executive committee
0 Comments

Owassons Julie Smith, Josh Woodward join OK Association of REALTORS’ 2022 executive committee

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
owasso realtors

Smith and Woodward

The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS announced its slate of Officers and Directors for 2022.

The team of executive committee members includes 12 individuals representing several districts across the state of Oklahoma.

Two of its members — Julie Smith and Josh Woodward — hail from Owasso. Smith, of the Greater Tulsa Association of REALTORS, was appointed president-elect, and Woodward, also of Greater Tulsa, was appointed District 4 vice president.

“With the Oklahoma real estate market continuing to boom, it’s more important than ever to have a solid group of experienced Realtors leading us through 2022,” said OAR CEO Jessica Hickok. “I am excited about the year ahead, and I am confident this executive committee will continue to take our association and our members in a successful direction.”

All elected positions are vetted and nominated by the OAR Nominating Committee, and voted on by association members, at the OAR Board of Directors and annual membership meetings in Sept. 2021.

2022 Executive Committee members

President: Susanna Lorg, Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of REALTORS

President-Elect: Julie Smith, Greater Tulsa Board of REALTORS

Treasurer: Audra Montgomery, Edmond Board of REALTORS

Secretary: Renee Hoover-Payton, Duncan Board of REALTORS

Immediate Past-President: Amy Bladow, Norman Board of REALTORS

District 1 Vice President: Gwinn Wilson, Northwest Oklahoma Association of REALTORS

District 2 Vice President: Jill Graumann, Altus Association of REALTORS

District 3 Vice President: Pam O’Rorke, Shawnee Board of REALTORS

District 4 Vice President: Josh Woodward, Greater Tulsa Association of REALTORS

District 5 Vice President: Steven Morren, Norman Board of REALTORS

District 6 Vice President: Emilykaye Mitchelson, OKC Metropolitan Association of REALTORS

President Appointed: Jilian Gardner, Edmond Board of REALTORS

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert