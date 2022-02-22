Owassons Julie Smith, Josh Woodward join OK Association of REALTORS’ 2022 executive committee

The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS announced its slate of Officers and Directors for 2022.

The team of executive committee members includes 12 individuals representing several districts across the state of Oklahoma.

Two of its members — Julie Smith and Josh Woodward — hail from Owasso. Smith, of the Greater Tulsa Association of REALTORS, was appointed president-elect, and Woodward, also of Greater Tulsa, was appointed District 4 vice president.

“With the Oklahoma real estate market continuing to boom, it’s more important than ever to have a solid group of experienced Realtors leading us through 2022,” said OAR CEO Jessica Hickok. “I am excited about the year ahead, and I am confident this executive committee will continue to take our association and our members in a successful direction.”

All elected positions are vetted and nominated by the OAR Nominating Committee, and voted on by association members, at the OAR Board of Directors and annual membership meetings in Sept. 2021.