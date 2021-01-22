Owassons Julie Smith, Josh Woodward join OK Association of REALTORS’ 2021 executive committee

The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS announced its 2021 Slate of Officers and Directors that went into effect on Jan. 1.

The team of executive committee members includes 12 individuals representing several districts across the state of Oklahoma.

Two of its members — Julie Smith and Josh Woodward — hail from Owasso. Smith, of the Greater Tulsa Association of REALTORS, was appointed secretary, and Woodward, also of Greater Tulsa, was appointed District 4 vice president.

“The Oklahoma real estate industry is fortunate to be under the direction of this outstanding executive committee heading into 2021,” OAR CEO Jessica Hickok said. “I am incredibly proud of these leaders and how they continue to drive homeownership and protect property rights in Oklahoma through their advocacy efforts, despite complications brought on by COVID-19.”

All elected positions are nominated by the OAR Nominating Committee and voted on by association members at the OAR Annual Meeting in Oct. 2020.