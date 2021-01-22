 Skip to main content
Owassons Julie Smith, Josh Woodward join OK Association of REALTORS’ 2021 executive committee

The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS announced its 2021 Slate of Officers and Directors that went into effect on Jan. 1.

The team of executive committee members includes 12 individuals representing several districts across the state of Oklahoma.

Two of its members — Julie Smith and Josh Woodward — hail from Owasso. Smith, of the Greater Tulsa Association of REALTORS, was appointed secretary, and Woodward, also of Greater Tulsa, was appointed District 4 vice president.

“The Oklahoma real estate industry is fortunate to be under the direction of this outstanding executive committee heading into 2021,” OAR CEO Jessica Hickok said. “I am incredibly proud of these leaders and how they continue to drive homeownership and protect property rights in Oklahoma through their advocacy efforts, despite complications brought on by COVID-19.”

All elected positions are nominated by the OAR Nominating Committee and voted on by association members at the OAR Annual Meeting in Oct. 2020.

“This group of leaders combines exceptional experience with a background as diverse as our great state,” OAR President Axay Parekh said. “From small towns, big cities, independent businesses and large brokerages, these leaders are prepared to promote the interests of our association, protect property rights and make a difference in the real estate industry throughout Oklahoma.”

In addition to the 12 Executive Committee positions, OAR member boards elected 74 members to serve on the Board of Directors, bringing its total size to 86. For a complete list of the 2021 Slate of Officers and Directors, visit okrealtors.com/about/leadership.

2021 executive committee members

President – Axay Parekh, Greater Tulsa

President-Elect – Scott Foster, Norman

Treasurer – Audra Montgomery, Edmond

Secretary – Julie Smith, Greater Tulsa

Immediate Past-President – Amy Bladow, Norman

Dist. 1 Vice President – Gwinn Wilson, NW Oklahoma

Dist. 2 Vice President – Renee Hoover-Payton, Duncan

Dist. 3 Vice President – Pam O’Rorke, Shawnee

Dist. 4 Vice President – Josh Woodward, Greater Tulsa

Dist. 5 Vice President – Steven Morren, Norman

Dist. 6 Vice President – Andrea Frymire

President Appointed – Bryan Sheppard, Greater Tulsa

