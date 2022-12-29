Owassons donate to Project Santa initiative to help area families in need

Several locals have donated to this year’s Project Santa initiative.

Project Santa is an annual partnership between the Tulsa World and The Salvation Army to help area families in need.

Throughout the holiday season, the World has been publishing the stories of some of the people who will benefit from donors’ generosity.

One story, “Snake-breeding couple down but not out after year of health, financial struggles,” spotlights an Owasso couple, Philip Sutton and Rhonda McGinley, who have had to sell off many of their possessions, including a collection of snakes that once numbered over 100, to make ends meet.

Contributions to Project Santa, as of Dec. 25, are $185,357. Those from Owasso total $150, with Cynthia and Guy Burnett donating $100, and Winston Roach and Winnye Miller donating $50.

Donations may be made by sending a check or money order to Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102. To donate online, visit tinyurl.com/projectsanta2022.

Donations from Tulsans include:

Paul L. and Helen I. Sisk, $1,736; E. A. Kersey, $1,500; William Chapman, $1,000; Carolyn Moore, $500; Trude Steele Norman, $500; Larry S. and Ann Harral, $500; Cathy Vaughn, $500; Sherri Jean Goodall, $500; A.C. Dunagan, $500; Patricia and William Ross, $500; Beverly and Robert Williams, $400; Thomas D. and Maureen Knudson, $300; Kevin and Janet Hayes, $300; J Richard Bradley, $300; Barbara Drew, $300; Edward F. and Marilyn Keller, $250; Linda H. Epperson, $250; Richard and Louise Lewis, $250;Kent and Laken Gooch Jr, $250; Mark & Allison Lauinger, $250, in memory of Jeannine Tomasino; Richard Talley, $250; The Alford Family, $200; Robert J LaFortune, $200; Barry Derryberry, $200; Dr. Jerry Stinehart, $200; Mark and Shelley Spaeth, $200; Thomas E. and Linda K. Connor, $150; Charlene Smith, $150; Barbie Paige, $100; Michael and Amy S. Fouke, $100; Billy H. and Julie McLaughlin, $100; Stephen L. and Terry L. Curtis, $100; Wyneth F. Roulet, $100, in memory of the Rev. Dr. Donald Roulet; Paula R. Tiefenthaler, $100; Grant Hall and Bess Livingston, $100; Larry J. and Deborah A. Johnson, $100; Jack and Susan Steinmeyer, $100; Charles and Carolanne Mahan, $100; Margee and Scott Aycock, $100; Sheppard Miers, $100; Sue Jane Rogers, $100; Carolyn Cahill, $50; John 3:16 Mission, $50; Steve Nuckolls, $50; Nancy Meck, $26; Mrs. James E. Kinsbury, $25.00; Louise Rose, $25; Delvine Nally, $25; Randall Powell, $25; George T. Pagains, $20, inspired by Griffith and M.J..

Contributions from outside Tulsa include:

James T. Giles, Pryor, $10,000; Michael Palmer, Claremore, $1,000; Stan and Jane Johnson, $500, in memory of Bob and Mae Nabozny; Jeannie and Joe McDaniel, Newport Beach, California, $200; Patricia Mort, Coweta, $100, for Maggie Green; Cynthia and Guy Burnett, Owasso, $100; Ken and Nansi Lemaster, Skiatook, $100; Christy G. and Joan E. Armstrong, Broken Arrow, $100; Patricia Fazzini, Broken Arrow, $100; S. Gail and Gary D. Reed, Jennings, $50; Winston Roach and Winnye Miller, Owasso, $50; William Thompson, Broken Arrow, $25; Daniel and Judith Doll, Inola, $25; Nellie and Curtis Hendrickson, Broken Arrow, $20; Douglas L. and Connie F. Mcginnis, Broken Arrow, $20.

Anonymous donations total to date is $54,890 and includes: $200, in memory of Harold McCann.