Two Owasso students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Anabeth Livingston and Elizabeth Struble, both of Owasso, were inducted into the honor society at Oklahoma State University.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.