Owasson serves up tasty treats, beverages at Frostbites Sno and Espresso in Skiatook

The popularity of Frostbites Sno and Espresso in Skiatook is a testament to its longstanding history.

Owner Kellie Tomlinson, who lives in Owasso, opened the downtown staple in 2006, and has been serving the community with her wide range of beverages and tasty treats ever since.

“I want to keep it in the family,” Tomlinson said. “It’s been around for so long, we just don’t want to lose the character, what we’ve built.”

That character is interwoven into every scoop and brew thanks to Tomlinson’s passion for her craft and devotion to her patrons — two ingredients that have sustained her success for the last 16 years.

“For us, our standard was we wanted a good customer service and we wanted to do it with smiles,” she said. “We wanted to just share the joy of seeing little kids … getting snow cones.”

Fast forward to today, Tomlinson and her seven-member crew put in long hours at the shack, 204 S. John Zink St., where they serve up shaved ice, espresso, energy drinks, hot chocolate, frappes and smoothies.

Frostbites also offers a wide range of snacks and food items, including breakfast croissants and burritos, along with a variety of seasonal and holiday beverage selections.

Tomlinson said she enjoys running the shack year-round and serving her fellow small-town residents.

“We love Skiatook,” she said. “Getting to know the community and getting to know my customers brings us a lot of joy, just the satisfaction of seeing familiar faces.”

More information about Frostbites can be found on the business’s Facebook page.