Owasson Patrick Callan, who's 'always driving forward,' thrilled to swim for U.S. in Tokyo Olympics

Patrick Callan has a few favorite sayings.
But the phrase, “Until your idols become your rivals,” particularly motivates the former Bishop Kelley High School and current University of Michigan swimmer, who competed in his first meet when he was 7 years old.
Fast forward 14 years and Callan, now 21, has seen that mantra become reality.
During last week’s U.S. Olympic Trials at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Callan didn’t directly compete against stars like Ryan Lochte, Ryan Murphy and Nathan Adrian. He was often in the same room as those idols during the week, though, and knowing they were all battling for the same goal — making the U.S. Olympic Team — was motivation enough.
On June 15, Callan placed sixth in the finals of the 200-meter men’s freestyle, racing in the same heat as 2016 Olympians Townley Haas and Blake Pieroni among a slew of other talented swimmers. The Owasso native’s performance earned him a spot on the Olympic Team during final selections last Sunday and he’ll head to Tokyo for the Olympic Games in July, where he’ll be part of the 800-meter freestyle relay team.
“It’s weird. I don’t think it’s really even set in yet,” Callan said Tuesday after celebrating with his Michigan teammates Monday in Ann Arbor.
A three-time Tulsa World All-World Swimmer of the Year, Callan just finished his junior season with the Wolverines, winning the Big Ten Conference championship in the 800-yard freestyle relay and making the All-Big Ten First Team for the second-straight season. At the 2021 NCAA Championships he placed 13th in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyles and tied for 42nd in the 100-yard freestyle.
Callan first took on the U.S. Olympic Trials at age 16, competing in both the 200-meter and 400-meter freestyles after a last-ditch effort saw him qualify just three weeks beforehand. That initial run didn’t land him a national team roster spot, but provided valuable lessons for his second attempt.
“I would say he’s more mature, he’s more confident in his ability now,” said Titus Knight, former head coach at Trident Aquatics, who trained Callan for his first Olympic Trials appearance. “He’s a huge student of the sport, I would say. He watches his competitors. He watches those who are better than him and he learns, basically, from his competition.”
The lane to Callan’s second national team qualifier wasn’t straight, as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the NCAA Championships during his sophomore season, providing a gut punch to his lofty personal and team aspirations. The Olympic Trials, initially scheduled for June of 2020 were also delayed an entire year.
But Michigan’s swimming culture breeds Olympians like few other schools have. Enter Donald B. Canham Natatorium and it’s hard to miss the wall dedicated to the 87 coaches and athletes who’ve gone from the Wolverines’ program to the Olympics.
There’s also a clock inside the arena that counts down to the Olympics, resetting each time one Games’ finish in preparation for the next. Seeing those reminders twice daily continually motivates Callan, who was less disappointed than some other swimmers when the trials were postponed.
“I know a lot of people were upset,” Callan said. “But personally, I took it as an opportunity to get better for a year and just be more prepared for this year. I guess it worked out.”
Now that he’s on the U.S. roster, besides competing and winning, Callan’s most excited to get to know his teammates in person, no longer as idols on a television screen. He also shares a special bond with Michigan teammate Jake Mitchell, who made the national squad in the 400 freestyle, and Callan said they’re excited to take on the world together.
Though Olympic swimming begins on July 24, Callan will see his first action in the 800 relay heats on July 27. The event finals and ensuing awards ceremony will be on July 28.
Great Britain, Canada, Japan and China have all made strides toward competing with the historically dominant U.S., but the American team may have a secret weapon. Callan, nicknamed “Kevin Clutch” — he goes by his middle name, while Kevin is his first name — for his ability to deliver when needed most, might be one of the more surprisingly dangerous sharks in the water.
“People were kind of writing him off this year, (saying) ‘He’ll get close (to qualifying),’ but you can’t sleep on Patrick,” Knight said. “He’s always working and he’s always driving forward. He doesn’t see limitations.”