Owasson Jonah Mitchell earns B.A. in Intelligence and Security Studies from The Citadel

Jonah Mitchell of Owasso, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Intelligence and Security Studies from The Citadel.

The South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2022 made history as one of The Citadel's largest incoming classes when they arrived on campus four years ago.

Now, after two years of modified graduation celebrations, Mitchell is one of more than 600 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets who accepted their degrees during the college's traditional commencement ceremony this summer.

The day before commencement, about 30% of the graduating cadets accepted commissions as officers into the U.S. Armed Services. Among those who accepted commissions are the first two Citadel cadets to join the U.S. Space Force: Conor William Deans, Space Operations Officer, and Jack O. Schwartz, Developmental Engineer.

The top academic programs for the Class of 2022 included Business Administration, Intelligence and Security Studies, Criminal Justice, Mechanical Engineering and Political Science.

Graduates accepted their diploma from President of The Citadel Gen. Glenn W. Walters, USMC (Ret.), Class of 1979.