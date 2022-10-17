Owasson gets home turned into film set for Christmas movie, meets Candace Cameron Bure: ‘It was very special’

For Amy Whitmarsh, rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood elite has become commonplace — at least when it comes to celebrities who use her home as a film set.

Whitmarsh, who lives in Owasso’s Stone Canyon neighborhood, recently opened her doors to give actress Candace Cameron Bure a place to shoot scenes for her upcoming holiday movie, “A Christmas ... Present.”

The longtime Owasso resident works as a franchise owner for several RE/MAX offices around the Tulsa metro area, and received a call from the film crew inquiring about a recent listing, which led them to roll footage in her luxury development.

“It was very special that they chose our house,” Whitmarsh said. “It was exciting for our community and just the neat opportunity for us to host, and that they would even think of our town.”

Great American Family, the network behind the movie, announced last month that Marc Blucas (“My Life with the Walter Boys,” “Swagger”) would star alongside Bure.

Bure and Blucas play Maggie and Eric Larson, professionals and parents of a busy family who make the decision to travel to Maggie’s widowed brother’s home for Christmas. Everyone in the family has different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season.

The film crew — upwards of 100 people — spent four days in Owasso, and hauled in truckloads of Christmas decorations, including artificial snow, to transform Whitmarsh’s home into a winter wonderland. They also filled the space with TV monitors, lights and cameras, microphones and more.

“It was a fun atmosphere, people (passersby) just kind of getting a glimpse of what maybe Hollywood would look like,” Whitmarsh said. “It was a wonderful experience.

“It was a huge undertaking. I didn’t know the enormity of it. It’s been way more than I had imagined or pictured … just the sheer amount of people involved and companies involved.”

Whitmarsh even got a chance to interact with Bure between scenes amid all the commotion.

“She was just so sweet,” Whitmarsh said of Bure. “She was like, ‘Thank you so much for letting us use your beautiful home.’

“I didn’t realize how much of a following Candace had until my street was just jammed packed with people sitting outside trying to get a glimpse of her or trying to meet her.”

After filming in Owasso, the crew ventured northeast to shoot more scenes in downtown Claremore.

“A Christmas ... Present,” scheduled to debut Nov. 27, will be part of Great American Christmas, Great American Family’s holiday programming event, which will return Oct. 21 with a new slate of original holiday movie premieres through the end of 2022.

A news release said “A Christmas ... Present” is a concept of Bure’s Candy Rock Entertainment and her inaugural project since signing a partnership agreement with Great American Media to develop, produce and star in original content across the company’s portfolio of brands.

Production supervisor and location manager Randy Wayne told the Claremore Progress Toy Gun Films got a rebate from the Cherokee Nation to film within the reservation. Wayne told the newspaper scouting took place all over the Cherokee Nation to find the perfect town. When the director was shown Claremore, she knew it was the place she wanted to film, he said.

“This was the first place I showed her, and she didn’t want to see any more,” he said.

Jimmie Tramel with Tulsa World contributed to this story.