Owasson braves IRONMAN Tulsa with renewed sense of hope, strength: ‘It was a great experience’

“I had been training for 25 weeks already (before the coronavirus),” he said. “So then I continued training through the summer until November when it was time to start another 30-week program for 2021.”

To say that the devoted Owasso husband and father of two was prepared for IRONMAN is an understatement. Bratcher’s “why” for taking on the 140-mile journey, however, ultimately transcended his peak physical state.

Not only did he tackle the triathlon to prove to himself, along with his wife and children, that it was possible, but to honor a former close friend and fallen Navy SEAL, Matt Mason, who was killed in action while deployed to Afghanistan in 2011.

“He (Matt) is the reason I challenged myself to do my first triathlon,” Bratcher said. “Matt was driven; that is evident in him reaching the pinnacle of military special operations forces. If he could go through all that he did in his training and combat career, then why couldn’t I do a simple one-day race?”

Bratcher, who now regularly partakes in the annual Matt Masson Memorial Cowboy Up! Triathlon in Missouri with his 16-year-old son, held nothing back when it came time to pay tribute to Mason on Tulsa’s terrain.