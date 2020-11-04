Owasso yardwaste collection to end for 2020 season on Nov. 20

The City of Owasso announced that its yardwaste collection will soon come to an end for the 2020 season.

The final week for regularly scheduled yardwaste pickup will be the week of Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20. After that date, yardwaste may be mixed with residents’ regular trash.

Citizens are encouraged to not exceed the allotted one polycart and three bags, per the City’s rules and regulations. Customers who do not wish to store the red polycart during the off-season will need to contact the Utility Billing Office at 918-376-1520.

Those with any further questions can contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959.