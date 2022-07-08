Owasso WWII veteran turns 100, honored for lifetime of devoted service: ‘She deserves it’

Winifred “Freddie” Dudley is celebrating a generational milestone.

The WWII veteran and Baptist Village Owasso resident turns 100 years old this month, and was surprised by friends and family at a special ceremony at Kirk of The Hills in Tulsa on Thursday.

Her century-long journey paved with a devoted service to her country was met with an induction into the Centenarians of Oklahoma, along with accolades from the offices of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and U.S. Sen. James Lankford.

“It means a whole lot,” Dudley told local media at Thursday’s event, hosted by the Oklahoma Women Veterans Organization. “I didn’t think I’d ever be this old.”

Dudley, born on July 11, 1922, near Westville, Oklahoma, joined the Women’s Army Air Corps in 1944. She was assigned to the 3rd and later 5th Ferrying Groups of Air Transport Command, and served at eight air bases across the country during her military tenure.

She also volunteered for the Ronald McDonald House, First Baptist Owasso Mission, Ernest Childers VA Clinic and Oklahoma Honor Flight — a lifetime of endeavors that caught the attention of Sue Scott with the Centenarians of Oklahoma.

“I have a special place for veterans … and very few are women,” Scott told the Owasso Reporter. “I’ve really enjoyed learning about her (Winifred). It’s just so special and so rewarding … it just really enlightens your life.”

Scott, along with representatives of Bynum and Lankford, presented Dudley with honorary distinctions for her outstanding services and successes.

“We hope this occasion is a special one with time to reflect on the life you’ve lived so far, and the great things before you in the year ahead,” Bynum said in a proclamation.

Lankford, in a letter, added, “Your work has truly impacted generations of other dutiful American patriots, and your example of living our national values stands as an inspiration for generations to come. Thank you for wearing the cloth of our nation and preserving our liberty.”

Dudley and her husband, Jess “Jay” Dudley, shared more than 70 years of marriage before he passed away in August 2016. They both flew on the first Oklahoma Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., on May 17, 2010, kicking off a tradition of attending every Honor Flight departure and landing at Tulsa International Airport.

Dudley has four children, eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren, including her son, Dayne Dudley, and her granddaughter, Kelsey Sanchez, who showed up among other relatives to Thursday’s ceremony.

“She told me when I was 10 that she was going to live to be 100, and I thought, ‘right.’ She wasn’t wrong,” Dayne said. “She was a great mom. It’s more important for her to have this enjoyment. She deserves it.”

Sanchez added, “This is a group that means the world to her, and truthfully I think it’s a big reason why she’s made it to 100. She looks forward to being with other veterans and helping out in the community, so it’s really special to see them all just dote on her.”

In her spare time, Dudley enjoyed traveling to places like Israel, Russia and Ukraine; attending church at places such as Parkview Baptist in Tulsa and Discovery Church in Collinsville; and taking up hobbies including gardening, sewing and camping.

When asked what it means to see everyone come together to support her, Dudley replied,

“I am thankful for the country I live in, and thankful for this group that I belong to. I’ve met a lot of people, and I’ve got a lot of memories, and I’ve got a great family.”