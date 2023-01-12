Owasso woman with cerebral palsy thriving after receiving new standing wheelchair

Lindsey Spoon is standing up in the face of opposition — literally.

The 23-year-old Owasso resident with cerebral palsy recently received a new state-of-the-art wheelchair that includes a feature for her to fully stand in place.

Spoon has used a wheelchair most of her life with no ability to sit upright. Her new equipment now gives her the mobility and flexibility to accomplish more tasks and ultimately improve her health.

“It means to absolute world to me … I’m eternally grateful,” Spoon said. “Being able to have this chair has definitely benefited me in the long run because I’m able to prolong my life because of standing.”

Spoon first demoed the $63,000 chair in September before receiving a permanent replacement for her former 9-year-old chair about a month later.

Although her insurance covered the majority of the cost, Spoon was still faced with a $25,000 price tag. It wasn’t long, however, until friends and family rallied around her to raise the necessary funds, mainly through a GoFundMe account.

“I was blown away, in shock, by the amount of time it took,” Spoon said. “I thought it was going to take months to raise the funds. So the fact that this happened so quickly, I can’t tell you how much of a blessing it has truly been.”

That quick turnaround time has allowed Spoon to concentrate on moving her body more, especially her legs, and better carry out daily activities such as cooking and running errands.

“My health issues would be a whole lot worse,” she said. “My feet were swelling. I wasn’t able to go to the bathroom regularly. With this chair, that hasn’t been an issue.

“I’m able to cook; I’m able to reach the microwave; I’m able to get things out of the fridge. I went to the bank and I was able to stand up and sign my papers. I’m able to make copies easier at my job. I’m able to do a lot of things easier.”

Spoon, who wears several hats in the community, is also particularly reliant on her chair’s standing feature to help her follow through on her many responsibilities with more ease.

She serves, for example, as a volunteer at Owasso Community Resources, the vice president of Tulsa People First, a member of the Oklahoma Developmental Disabilities Council, and a board member of The Arc of Oklahoma and the International Learning Community for Person Centered Practices, to name a few.

What’s more, Spoon stood on her own two feet and watched her best friend get married at the beginning of January — a longtime goal made possible thanks to her new chair.

“To be able to have that opportunity to stand beside my sister at her wedding … that was my No. 1 wish,” she said.

Spoon’s mother, Wendy Spoon, has continued to advocate for her daughter, and said she is proud to see her journey unfold over the past several months since receiving the chair.

“For her to have the opportunity to stand and be able to preserve some of those skills and some of that physical ability is life-changing, and it’s just really important for her to have that,” Wendy said.

When asked what her message is to others facing similar obstacles, Spoon replied: “Just never give up on your hopes and dreams. If you dream of something like this, just know that, thankfully, it’s possible.”