Owasso woman named first female Eagle Scout in Will Rogers District

Abigail Hensley is celebrating a historic milestone.

The 18-year-old Owasso native this week was named the first female Eagle Scout in the Will Rogers District.

Hensley, of Troop 84, was also the first female Cherokee Nation citizen to receive the rank within the walls of the tribal reservation.

“It means a lot to me … it’s really exciting,” Hensley said. “I’m the first one in my troop, so I get to show all these girls, ‘Hey, look what you can do too.’”

Her scoutmaster, Maryann Edgington, added, “What it means for her is she’s gotten to experience the same thing the boys have been able to experience since 1910 … the outdoor adventures, the interpersonal skills, the leadership experience.”

Hensley was honored by her friends and fellow scouts, along with local and state dignitaries, during a special ceremony at Faith Lutheran Church of Owasso Tuesday night.

Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Keith Austin, for example, took to the stage to laud Hensley’s ongoing endeavors and her lasting influence on scouts across Oklahoma.

“Tonight we are not recognizing Abigail because she is female; we recognize her because she is unquestionably qualified as Eagle,” Austin said. “We celebrate Abigail Hensley’s shattering of a glass ceiling.”

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. added, “It is a great for the Boy Scouts, and I can assure you, Abigail, it is a great day for the Cherokee Nation. We’re proud of you for your accomplishments; we’re proud of you for your leadership.”

Hensley’s two-year journey on the road to Eagle Scout has been paved with roles like troop guide, senior patrol leader and assistant city patrol leader — all culminating in her top badge, which she earned through her Eagle project.

She created a game, Cherokee Marbles, to be played with billiard balls on a large field at the Rogers County Cherokee Association in Claremore.

“It’s a lot like regular marbles but on a bigger scale,” Hensley said. “It was just a need for something for everyone to do culturally and learn about their culture and really bring everyone together for community.”

Edgington said she is proud to see how far Hensley has come since joining the troop in 2020.

“When Abbie first got to us, the first couple of months, she was kind of quiet … but then she opened up and now we can’t stop her,” Edgington said. “She figured it out and she fit in, and now she’s a leader for the girls.”

When asked to say a few words from the podium, Hensley replied, “Just everyone who’s helped me along this journey, I couldn’t be here without you.”

Hensley was named an Owasso High School distinguished graduate in May. She is currently pursuing her private pilot’s license, and is also eyeing a business degree at Oklahoma State University.