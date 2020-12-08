Owasso woman injured in car accident Monday evening

An Owasso woman was injured in a car accident Monday evening.

The incident occurred on U.S. 169 near 161st East Avenue just north of Collinsville, according to the accident report.

It states that 66-year-old Roseann Malish of Owasso pulled out from a stop sign to turn onto 169 around 6 p.m., when another vehicle swerved to miss her. This caused another vehicle to strike Malish and the first vehicle, leading to a three-car collision, the report show.

Malish was pinned inside her car for around 22 minutes, and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition with head, trunk external, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries. Her passenger, a 29-year-old man also from Owasso, refused medical treatment at the scene.

The second driver, a 56-year-old Nowata woman, was also hospitalized in stable condition with head, trunk external, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries. The third driver was not injured.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.