Owasso woman hospitalized in critical condition after car accident

An Owasso woman is in critical condition after suffering injuries in a car crash on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. on North Memorial Drive, just south of 156th Street North about a mile west of Collinsville, according to the accident report.

It states that Crystal Hall, 18, was traveling northbound on Memorial in a Chevrolet Silverado when she departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason. She overcorrected and rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest on the driver’s side.

She was transported by Collinsville EMS to a Tulsa hospital, and admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries, the report states.

Both Collinsville police and fire departments, along with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.