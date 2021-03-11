Owasso woman draws inspiration from birdwatching, encourages others through her craft

Pam Taylor spends much of her time capturing birds in their natural habitat.

Her affinity for the winged creatures has led her to take up birdwatching over the past several years.

She can often be seen photographing hundreds of birds that flock to her backyard, which she and her husband, John, have transformed into a sanctuary of sorts for the flying fowl.

“We have a variety of feeders, birdbaths and then a variety of seeds,” Taylor said, “but also we have four big windows across our back … so I have the opportunity to see birds more right from the window.”

Taylor adopted an interest in photography about eight years ago after John, a cameraman himself, convinced her to take up the hobby on an RV road trip — an activity they commonly enjoyed together.

“My love of nature has always been there, because I grew up on the farm,” Taylor said. “He told me to pick up a camera … and he said, ‘Why don’t you take a few pictures with that?’ I went outside, and I had a zoom lens, and I took a couple of pictures … and I’ve become addicted.”