Owasso woman collecting donations, raising awareness for Afghan refugees

Alyssa McClellan recently dedicated a large space in her Owasso home to storing boxes of goods for people in need.
The local native started collecting donations for Afghan refugees at the beginning of September, and has since filled up about half a room with toiletries and other supplies for the incoming families.
Tulsa is expected to receive about 800 people who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country. The first refugee assigned to the area arrived at Tulsa International Airport Friday evening.
“When I saw everything happening in Afghanistan … I knew I wanted to do something to help people that are coming here,” McClellan said. “I want to help them to make their situation a little bit more comfortable coming to a new place that they don’t know.”
The stay-at-home mother of two young children decided to take to social media to spread the word about her humanitarian efforts. Her call to action has since garnered increasing attention across the community, with dozens of people donating to the cause.
McClellan has now filled her extra office space with dozens of boxes full of everything from toothbrushes and toothpaste, to deodorant and female hygiene products, to razors and shaving cream, to baby wipes and diapers — more than half of which is from strangers, she said.
“My heart is just beaming,” McClellan said. “Knowing that these are going to people that really need them at this time … these are going to last them for a while. It makes my heart really happy to see the community’s willing to help with that.”
Her collected donations will go to CAIR Oklahoma — a nonprofit working with Catholic Charities in Oklahoma City and various other nonprofits throughout through the OKC metropolitan area and state — to ensure a welcome and safe transition for Afghan refugees entering Oklahoma.
McClellan, who holds a degree in social work from Brigham Young University in Idaho, said she’s excited to put her credentials to good use.
“I’ve always just been a person that just wants to reach out and help,” she said. “This year, it’s just been like, ‘It’s my time; I can’t keep putting this off. I just need to get out; I just need to do,’ and when this opportunity came, I was like, ‘Here it is.’”
The Owasso philanthropist is receiving donations from the public until Oct. 1, when she will drop them all off to CAIR Oklahoma. Email alyssa.mcclellan16@gmail.com to donate or learn more about her initiative.