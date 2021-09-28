Owasso woman collecting donations, raising awareness for Afghan refugees

The stay-at-home mother of two young children decided to take to social media to spread the word about her humanitarian efforts. Her call to action has since garnered increasing attention across the community, with dozens of people donating to the cause.

McClellan has now filled her extra office space with dozens of boxes full of everything from toothbrushes and toothpaste, to deodorant and female hygiene products, to razors and shaving cream, to baby wipes and diapers — more than half of which is from strangers, she said.

“My heart is just beaming,” McClellan said. “Knowing that these are going to people that really need them at this time … these are going to last them for a while. It makes my heart really happy to see the community’s willing to help with that.”

Her collected donations will go to CAIR Oklahoma — a nonprofit working with Catholic Charities in Oklahoma City and various other nonprofits throughout through the OKC metropolitan area and state — to ensure a welcome and safe transition for Afghan refugees entering Oklahoma.

McClellan, who holds a degree in social work from Brigham Young University in Idaho, said she’s excited to put her credentials to good use.