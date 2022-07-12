Owasso well represented at 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando

Owasso was well represented at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Athletes and coaches from Owasso Public Schools ventured to Orlando, Florida, last month to compete in this year’s tournament, where they participated and placed in bowling and running long jump.

Owasso Special Olympics head coach Susan St. John took a team of five to the event, which is held every four years in different parts of the country. This year, the competition led the group more than 1,200 miles southeast of their hometown to put their athletic skills and high spirits to good use.

“It’s an incredible honor to get to go and represent the state of Oklahoma at the national level,” St. John said. “It’s incredible to watch how hard we trained for over a year; they go out and they give it their all.”

Chelsea Teague and Stepanie Barger both took home gold in bowling unified doubles and fourth in bowling singles. Willy and Wyatt Short also took home fourth.

Additionally, Kevin Gwaltney nabbed fourth place in running long jump and sixth in the 400 meter race, while his team placed fourth in the 4x100 relay.

The teammates from Owasso were selected among only 60 out of more than 4,000 Special Olympic athletes and 12,000 coaches across Oklahoma to compete against over 5,500 participants nationwide.

Their time spent in the Sunshine State came a month after Owasso Special Olympics brought home a total of 53 medals at the Summer Games in Stillwater.

“It is very overwhelming,” St. John said, “because you’re getting to compete with everyone from all over … you’re getting to make friends with people from all over the United States.”

OPS has long served as a proponent of Special Olympics, leading to Owasso High School to be named to ESPN’s Honor Roll in 2019. This allows staff to incorporate Special Olympics sports, leadership and related activities, and demonstrates a commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 national standards of excellence.

Owasso Special Olympics will return to its full schedule in the fall, with staff planning new upcoming fundraisers to help support the program.