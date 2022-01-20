Owasso wedding planner wins third consecutive WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award

An Owasso wedding planner was recognized on a national level for her efforts in guiding local couples through the process of tying the knot.

Britney Keirsey, who owns Be•You•tiful Occasions, was announced as a winner of the 2022 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards.

Keirsey’s business was honored for its quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire, a wedding vendor marketplace.

“As a business owner, I strive to bring excellence to each and every one of our clients. This award is based on the client experience,” Keirsey said. “So, it is more than just an award to us. We love helping people plan for the moments they will never forget.”

WeddingWire analyzed reviewing within its vendor directory across more than 20 service categories — from venues and caterers to florists and photographers — to find the most- and highest-rated vendors of the year.

A former instructional assistant at Owasso Public Schools, Keirsey worked in the wedding industry on the side for 10 years before venturing out on her own.