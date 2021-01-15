 Skip to main content
Owasso wedding planner named winner of 2021 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards

britney keirsey

Keirsey

 Courtesy of Abby Sweet Photography

For Britney Keirsey, going to work means doing what she loves.

Keirsey, owner of Be•You•tiful Occasions, a wedding planning and designing service for couples looking to tie the knot, was announced a winner of the 2021 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards.

The accolade represents the top wedding professionals across the board in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire, the online registry platform.

“It really means a lot,” Keirsey said of the accolade, which she received from WeddingWire for the second year in a row. “I love what I do, and I invest my heart into whatever I do; it means the world.”

A former instructional assistant at Owasso Public Schools, Keirsey worked in the wedding industry on the side for 10 years before venturing out on her own.

She offers a range of wedding packages covering rehearsal dinners, ceremonies and receptions. She also offers services for birthdays, holiday parties, family reunions, corporate events and more.

For more information about Be•You•tiful Occasions can be found at beyoutifuloccasions.com.

