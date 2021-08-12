Owasso VFW to host inaugural Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 18

The Owasso VFW is reflecting on a new way to honor fallen veterans.

Members of the local post want to lay commemorative wreaths on the graves of men and women of the military buried at area cemeteries as part of a patriotic national initiative.

Every December, Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit based out of Columbia Falls, Maine, coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, and at more than 1,600 graveyards across the country.

The City of Collinsville picked up the tradition in 2019, and honored more than 900 fallen veterans laid to rest at Ridgelawn Cemetery last Christmas — an event that caught the attention of Carroll Harris with the VFW.

“When I saw it up at Collinsville last year when we attended, I thought it was amazing,” Harris said. “I felt we needed to do it here in Owasso.”

Every Memorial Day, the VFW commemorates the sacrifices of fallen veterans by placing American flags at their headstones. This year, the post wanted to host another ceremony in their names, but this time with bouquets.