Owasso VFW names winners of Patriot’s Pen, Voice of Democracy essay contests

The Owasso VFW has announced several winners of its annual Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen contests.

Every winter, the national Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts the competitions, which provide an opportunity for students to get recognized for their work and earn scholarship money for college and other incentives.

Several youth across Owasso Public Schools and Rejoice Christian Schools were among nearly 40,000 students in 9-12 grades across the country who sent a written and recorded audio essay for the Voice of Democracy, and more than 120,000 students in 6-8 grades who submitted a written essay for the Patriot’s Pen.

“We’ve got a tremendous group of kids,” said Arden Wilkinson with Owasso VFW. “It means a lot to us to be able to let these students express themselves.”

This year’s theme for the Patriot’s Pen was “What is patriotism to me?” and the theme for Voice of Democracy was “Is this the country the founders envisioned?”

Eighty Owasso students entered the Voice of Democracy, including Alexia Sang, James Coleman and Tyler Dill, who placed in the top three. Additionally, 144 entered in the Patriot’s Pen, including Jeremiah Watts, Tatum Foster and Kaydence Rowley, who also placed in the top three.