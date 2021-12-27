Owasso VFW hosts inaugural Wreaths Across America ceremony for fallen veterans

Several local residents gathered at Fairview Cemetery earlier this month to honor fallen veterans.

They laid commemorative wreaths on the graves of men and women of the military buried at the Owasso cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 18, as part of an annual patriotic initiative.

Every December, Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit based out of Columbia Falls, Maine, coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, and at more than 1,600 graveyards across the country.

The Owasso VFW post 7180 hosted the ritual — the first event of its kind for the Owasso community — in conjunction with the Oklahoma VFW District 5 Honor Guard.

“We are not here to decorate graves; we are here to remember, not their deaths but their lives,” said Carroll Harris with the VFW. “Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful America.”

Harris and his fellow VFW members raised more than $5,500 for the wreaths, which went toward adorning every veteran’s grave — about 375 in all — at Fairview Cemetery.