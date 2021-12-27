Owasso VFW hosts inaugural Wreaths Across America ceremony for fallen veterans

Several local residents gathered at Fairview Cemetery earlier this month to honor fallen veterans.
They laid commemorative wreaths on the graves of men and women of the military buried at the Owasso cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 18, as part of an annual patriotic initiative.
Every December, Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit based out of Columbia Falls, Maine, coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, and at more than 1,600 graveyards across the country.
The Owasso VFW post 7180 hosted the ritual — the first event of its kind for the Owasso community — in conjunction with the Oklahoma VFW District 5 Honor Guard.
“We are not here to decorate graves; we are here to remember, not their deaths but their lives,” said Carroll Harris with the VFW. “Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful America.”
Harris and his fellow VFW members raised more than $5,500 for the wreaths, which went toward adorning every veteran’s grave — about 375 in all — at Fairview Cemetery.
The inaugural event played host to a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, the presentation of colors, a rifle volley, the sound of taps and the laying of ceremonial wreaths for each branch of the military.
Owasso Councilman Doug Bonebrake was on site and spoke to attendees of the importance of localizing the national event.
“Lying here before us, and in cemeteries throughout the nation, are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear,” Bonebrake said. “We shall not forget you; we shall always remember.”
Owasso followed suite with the City of Collinsville, which picked up the tradition in 2019 and now honors more than 900 fallen veterans laid to rest at Ridgelawn Cemetery every Christmas season.
The VFW hopes to adorn Owasso’s two other cemeteries, Graceland and Sandridge, with wreaths in the future, where about 245 more fallen soldiers are laid to rest.
More information about Wreaths Across America can be found at wreathsacrossamerica.org.