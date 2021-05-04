Owasso VFW honors students Alexia Sang, Nathaniel Frazier for outstanding achievements

Alexia Sang and Nathaniel Frazier were recently honored by the Owasso VFW Post 7180 for their outstanding efforts in serving their school and the community.

Sang placed first in both the VFW's local and district annual Voice of Democracy contests, and placed third in state, for her essay answering the question, "Is this the country the founders envisioned?"

"My grandfather's a veteran, so whenever I wrote the speech, I had him in mind, and I've always been super patriotic about this country," Sang said. "I love this country, I think it's amazing, and it meant a lot to me to be able to write a speech in honor of the veterans."

Post Commander Arden Wilkinson praised Sang, who was among nearly 40,000 students in 9-12 grades across the country to send a written and recorded audio essay for the contest.

"The Voice of Democracy has been something that's been near and dear to me for the last seven years," Wilkinson said. "I couldn't be prouder of Alexia because of her talent and her stepping forward to bring in the application; there's a lot of work to it."

Frazier was also recognized as VFW's District 5 Scout of the Year. He also went on to nab the No. 1 state title, and will be awarded this June at the state convention in Oklahoma City.