Patriotism was recently on full display at Tulsa International Airport.

A large crowd of residents from across the area showed up in baggage claim last Tuesday to greet dozens of military veterans upon returning from this year’s Honor Flight.

Oklahoma Warriors hosts the event every year, which turns up an energetic presence from the veterans’ friends and families, along with airport ambassadors, police and fire crews, therapy dogs and other passersby.

This year, Owasso resident Connie Becker showed up with her husband, Lyndon, to celebrate her 75-year-old brother, Ronnie Davidson, who was one of the passengers on the plane.

“Since he was a Vietnam vet, it makes me feel good because they weren’t very honored,” Connie said. “Still, they went and served, so it means a lot to me; it just means a lot to him. It was neat to see him with the other veterans.”

Lyndon added: “Freedom’s never free, so these men that served, we can’t express enough gratitude for them.”

The Beckers joined in welcoming back the returning veterans with loud cheers and colorful signs. The servicemen embarked on an all-expense-paid day trip to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials created in honor of their service.

Vietnam veterans and Honor Flight passengers James Gallaway and Lonnie Martin said they were thankful to see everyone show up for the special occasion.

“This is outstanding … it’s awesome,” said Gallaway, also of Owasso. “It was just an incredible trip.”

Martin, of Claremore, added: “I didn’t get this flight when I came into San Francisco in ’68. This is just great.”

The Owasso High School Band also performed the Armed Forces Medley, which echoed throughout the concourse as the veterans filed in from their flight.

More information can be found at oklahomawarriors.org.