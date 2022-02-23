Owasso veteran embarks on 40-day filming tour across U.S. to honor fallen Marines

Etched into the base of each carving is “XVII,” signifying the 17 comrades Marquez lost in his battalion, which ultimately led him to adopt the name of XVII Carvings.

The road of healing

Marquez spent three years crafting and delivering all 17 carvings to their respective homes, which he said helped bring closure to the families. It wasn’t until mid-2021, however, that he felt further compelled to retrace his steps across state lines, only this time with a film crew to document his month-and-a-half-long journey.

“I just want them (viewers) to see the stories of who these guys were,” he said. “There’s so much information out there about these men that nobody will ever know about if it’s not ever told. It’s who these guys were growing up as children, the men they were when they served in the military, the type of leaders they were.”

Marquez enlisted the help of his brother, Manny Marquez, a 23-year veteran filmmaker based out of Tulsa, to bring his longtime vision to life on the big screen. The two siblings previously worked closely on two internet shorts, “XVII Carvings” and “Operation Allie,” which naturally paved the way for the family duo to reunite for a third project.