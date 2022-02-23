Owasso veteran embarks on 40-day filming tour across U.S. to honor fallen Marines

Anthony Marquez, a 34-year-old Owasso veteran, recently traveled 12,000 miles across 34 states over 40 days for a noble cause.
Marquez served in the U.S. Marine Corps from June 2007 to March 2012, with his last deployment to Sangin, Afghanistan, in 2011. There, his unit — 1st Battalion 5th Marines — saw 17 killed in action and around 200 wounded on the battlefield.
To honor the sacrifices of his fellow Marines, Marquez made a promise to himself to carve 17 large wooden memorials in their names, and travel across the country to personally deliver the handmade sculptures to each of the fallen warrior’s families.
He just returned from the nationwide trip, accompanied by a professional film crew that captured his emotional journey, and is working toward pitching the documentary to a streaming service.
“It’s about getting the families’ stories out and the Marines’ stories out,” Marquez said. “The point of doing and delivering a carving is to give back to the families and let them know that their son’s not forgotten.”
Marquez fired up his chainsaw for the patriotic project in July 2016 in the backyard of his Owasso home, where he hauled in large pieces of tree trunk that he formed into a battlefield cross, which consists of a military helmet resting atop a machine gun anchored by combat boots.
Etched into the base of each carving is “XVII,” signifying the 17 comrades Marquez lost in his battalion, which ultimately led him to adopt the name of XVII Carvings.
The road of healing
Marquez spent three years crafting and delivering all 17 carvings to their respective homes, which he said helped bring closure to the families. It wasn’t until mid-2021, however, that he felt further compelled to retrace his steps across state lines, only this time with a film crew to document his month-and-a-half-long journey.
“I just want them (viewers) to see the stories of who these guys were,” he said. “There’s so much information out there about these men that nobody will ever know about if it’s not ever told. It’s who these guys were growing up as children, the men they were when they served in the military, the type of leaders they were.”
Marquez enlisted the help of his brother, Manny Marquez, a 23-year veteran filmmaker based out of Tulsa, to bring his longtime vision to life on the big screen. The two siblings previously worked closely on two internet shorts, “XVII Carvings” and “Operation Allie,” which naturally paved the way for the family duo to reunite for a third project.
“I really like the work he (Manny) does … I like how he films stuff, I know how he operates the camera and I like the way he works,” Marquez said. “Plus he’s my brother; we already have a connection, and this can help build our bond as well.”
Manny added, “I’m a storyteller and Anthony has a story to tell. As his brother, it was really special … so to be able to go on the road with him, we made a good team because we wanted to tell the story of the 17, and the story of healing for him as well.”
Anthony and Manny hit the road on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2021, in a cramped RV packed full of various sound, lighting and camera equipment, along with a U.S. map outlining their charted course of nearly 12,000 miles across 34 states.
They first ventured down to Texas, then to Florida and up the east coast, before making their way westward toward Washington and California, followed by a circle back to Oklahoma, with dozens of stops in between.
Some of the local filming locations included Marquez’s Owasso home, Mac’s Barbeque in Skiatook and an abandoned warehouse in downtown Tulsa, to name a few.
In all, the two brothers traversed every inch of their projected route and captured over 130 hours of footage in talking with friends and families of the 17 fallen veterans, including 23 Marines and two Navy Corpsmen.
“I already knew it was going to be emotional,” Marquez said. “This was more in-depth. This was actually sitting down and them (the 17 families) telling us all the stories about their sons growing up, and then from when they were killed and bringing them home.”
The path of remembrance
The local siblings are currently still filming their final shots, but plan to move to the editing stage soon. They hope to pitch and sell their project either as a full-length film or five-part docuseries to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and other popular streaming services in the coming months.
“I think the families will be happy with what is put together; there’s a lot of good footage,” Marquez said. “If the footage we keep getting is as good as what we’ve got, then it’s going to be something amazing.”
He also collected a piece of uniform from each of the 17 fallen warriors that will go toward completing a full Marine Corps uniform, to be displayed alongside one of his carvings in the National Museum of the Marine Corps near MCB Quantico in Triangle, Virginia.
Marquez’s devotion to his woodworking craft has culminated in the creation of 72 completed carvings for dozens of Gold Star families and other veteran businesses, including Emersumnice Brewery in Owasso and Blankenship Barbershop in Broken Arrow. He is also looking to display one at the hole 17 tee box at the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso.
When asked what it means to memorialize his 17 fellow fallen Marines, Marquez replied, “This will be something that their families can have and share to their nieces and nephews that never knew their uncles.”