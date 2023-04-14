The Owasso chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored Retired Airforce Col. Crystal Epperson with its second Women in American History Award.

Epperson received a certificate at the chapter’s April 12 meeting for her continued efforts in making a difference in her hometown community.

Epperson, 96, was born in Nowata and has lived in Owasso for the past seven years. She is also a graduate of the OU College of Nursing.

A year after she graduated, she joined the Air Force, where she spent the next 30 years traveling the world, including Korea and Vietnam where she was stationed.

Over her three decades of service, she visited 92 countries. She once traveled on horseback through India and Tibet, and even saw the penguins in Antarctica.

The NSDAR Owasso Chapter also recognized Epperson in 2019 during its 10-year anniversary celebration, where members presented her with a Vietnam recognition pin.