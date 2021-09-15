Owasso Varsity Pom hosts 16th annual Mr. Owasso; Marshall Henderson nabs top title

Marshall Henderson, Mr. Boy Scouts, was crowned the overall winner of the 2021 Mr. Owasso.
Each year, the Pom Squad presents the pageant-style competition, which features various segments, including the opening number, parade of contestants, talent segment, swimwear and formalwear contests and onstage question.
A talented group of Owasso teenagers entertained local audiences this week.
Twenty young gentlemen took to the stage at Owasso High School’s Mary Glass Performing Arts Center Tuesday evening during Owasso Varsity Pom’s 16th annual Mr. Owasso contest (see photo gallery).
Marshall Henderson, Mr. Boy Scouts, was crowned the overall winner, while Spencer McKillip, Mr. FFA, was named the first runner up.
Other winners included: Isaiah Sells for talent, Connor Meissner for swimsuit, Ian Busking for best hair, Luke Bray for best smile, Ashton Staggs for crowd favorite, Ryan Graves for evening wear and Mark Man for best club representative.
