Owasso Varsity Pom hosts 16th annual Mr. Owasso; Marshall Henderson nabs top title
A talented group of Owasso teenagers entertained local audiences this week.

Twenty young gentlemen took to the stage at Owasso High School’s Mary Glass Performing Arts Center Tuesday evening during Owasso Varsity Pom’s 16th annual Mr. Owasso contest (see photo gallery).

Each year, the Pom Squad presents the pageant-style competition, which features various segments, including the opening number, parade of contestants, talent segment, swimwear and formalwear contests and onstage question.

Marshall Henderson, Mr. Boy Scouts, was crowned the overall winner, while Spencer McKillip, Mr. FFA, was named the first runner up.

Other winners included: Isaiah Sells for talent, Connor Meissner for swimsuit, Ian Busking for best hair, Luke Bray for best smile, Ashton Staggs for crowd favorite, Ryan Graves for evening wear and Mark Man for best club representative.

Mr. Owasso contestants

• Ahren Lamb, Mr. Swim

• Ashton Staggs, Mr. AP Stat

• Braden King, Mr. Baseball

• Cameron Henry, Mr. Unified Club

• Connor Meissner, Mr. Band

• Gideon Hays, Mr. Cross Country

• Hector Perez, Mr. Leadership

• Ian Busking, Mr. Track

• Isaiah Sells, Mr. Wrestling

• Jaden Johannesen, Mr. Shortstop

• Jake Clifton, Mr. Linebacker

• Logan Dawson, Mr. Drumline

• Luke Bray, Mr. Special Olympics

• Mark Mann, Mr. Football

• Marshall Henderson, Mr. Boy Scouts

• Ryan Graves, Mr. Tulsa Tech

• Solo Skalnik, Mr. Outfield

• Spencer McKillip, Mr. FFA

• Zane Harbaugh, Mr. Basketball

• Zane Underwood, Mr. Theatre

