Owasso to see first phase of ODOT’s $30M improvements along U.S. 169 in 2021

The $29.9 million plan for Owasso includes widening and resurfacing work on U.S. 169, spanning 2.45 miles between 76th and 96th streets.

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

Owasso will see major road improvements take place along high-traffic corridors of U.S. 169 over the next six years.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission on Thursday approved Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s eight-year Construction Work Plan, which contains $6 billion in projects on state bridges and highways.

The $29.9 million plan for Owasso includes widening and resurfacing work on the state highway, spanning more than two miles between 66th and 96th streets. The three-phased process is among more than 1,300 critically needed ODOT highway construction and safety projects lined out for the next eight years.

“We looked for innovative ways to keep our plans fiscally responsible and progressing with the focus on maintaining good bridges and improving pavement conditions in our state,” Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation and ODOT Executive Director Tim Gatz said in a news release.

ODOT plans to start the U.S. 169 improvements at 76th Street in 2021, 66th-86th streets in 2024 and 96th Street in 2026.

The organization’s impending widening projects in Owasso come about five years after the organization put the final touches on its $44 million expansion of U.S. 169 at Bird Creek, in which crews demolished the large bridge just south of the city to make room for six lanes.

Owasso projects

76th Street (2021): .25 miles, $11,772,442

66th-86th streets (2024): 2 miles, $8,173,000

96th Street (2026): .2 miles, $10,000,000

