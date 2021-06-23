Owasso to host 4 blood drives amid nationwide emergency supply shortage

A nationwide blood shortage has hit Oklahoma, as blood donations have reached emergency low levels.

The shortage has been worsened by consistently high hospital usage, leaving blood centers around the nation short of all blood types heading into the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, according to a news release publishing by the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

It states that the local blood supply is currently at a one- to two-day supply, well below the usual four- to five-day threshold that OBI feels secure having on hand. The deficiency is more dangerous because nationwide shortages have dried up the emergency safety net usually provided by the sharing of units between blood centers.

“The public is rightly enjoying the reawakening of social freedoms and a return to normalcy, but if celebrating this rebirth by giving blood does not immediately become a major part of people’s reopening activities, we are going to run out of blood for patients,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of OBI. “Harm may well result for many of the sickest folks in our communities.”

Owasso and Collinsville will play host to four blood drives in the coming weeks, starting at the Owasso Family YMCA on June 25, followed by Collinsville’s Boots & Badges community challenge on July 1, and Lowe’s and Home Depot on July 5.

Blood donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives. Donors can find locations and more information at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.