Owasso to be named Purple Heart City: ‘It is an expression of respect, gratitude’

Owasso is setting its sights on soon becoming a Purple Heart City.

The Purple Heart, the oldest U.S. military award, is given to members of the armed forces who have been wounded or killed in the line of duty. Those cities that adopt the commemorative title publicly proclaim their support for local veterans.

Owasso city staff were recently approached by a citizen who requested the placement of signage across the community to recognize Purple Heart recipients. Next month, Owasso City Council plans to present an official proclamation approving the effort.

“To proclaim the City of Owasso as a Purple Heart City signifies our desire to recognize and honor the sacrifices made by Owasso residents who have been wounded or killed in combat and been awarded the Purple Heart,” said city clerk Julie Stevens. “It is an expression of respect, gratitude and appreciation for placing themselves in harm’s way for the benefit of others.”

Owasso fill follow suit with Collinsville, which was named a Purple Heart City in 2017 — the eighth city in Oklahoma to adopt the title at the time. Likewise, Oklahoma became a Purple Heart State in 2019.

Owasso’s impending proclamation comes weeks after the city hosted a traveling photographic war memorial in November honoring those individuals who have died from wounds while deployed in The War on Terror since Sept. 11, 2001.

