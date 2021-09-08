Owasso teenager seriously injured in single car accident Wednesday morning

A 17-year-old Owasso boy was injured in a car accident Wednesday morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred around 10:15 a.m. on US-75 just north of 241st Street South, about a mile north of Winchester in Okmulgee County, according to the accident report.

It states that boy was traveling southbound on US-75, when he swerved off the roadway to the left, drove over the cable barrier and continued to travel before impacting the guardrail and coming to rest on the passenger side.

The boy, driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, was transported by Life Flight to a local hospital, where he was admitted in serious condition with an injury to the head.

The report states that the accident was allegedly caused by inattention.

Okmulgee County emergency crews, along with Creek Nation Lighthorse Police Department as well as Beggs and Liberty fire departments, were the investigating agencies.