Owasso teen starts power-washing business to give back to local residents

A little elbow grease is helping to build good character for Matthew Carrubba.
The 13-year-old Owasso resident recently started a new cleaning business that gives him an opportunity to make some extra cash while learning the value of a dollar.
“I just pressure-wash houses, cars, driveways, sidewalks,” Carrubba said, “just anything you can wash, really.”
Carrubba began the summer job a little over a month ago after getting the idea from a website when he searched for ways to stay busy when he wasn’t hard at work in the classroom.
“I got it from a video app,” he said. “It just showed what teens can do over the summer for money, and I thought that would be cool.”
Carrubba — who shows up equipped with a wagon full of chemicals and hoses that he buys with the money he earns from each project — spends upwards of several hours at a job site refurbishing his clients’ property.
“It is hard work to do because there’s so many variables that come into it,” he said. “It’s kind of satisfying watching the before and after of the things that I wash.”
Carrubba’s efforts go beyond just earning a paycheck, however. He operates his business under the moniker, Pay it Forward, in which he gives back to generous individuals who have helped him, along with those in need within his hometown community.
“The people that donated money for it, if they want a job done, I’m going to do that for free,” he said, “and then every job I donate money to a charity or a food bank.”
The local teenager’s mother, Ashley Carrubba, drives her son to each job site, and he pays for the gas. She said she is proud to see him grow into a dependable young man through the whole process.
“It’s been amazing just watching him; he’s so motivated and determined,” Ashley said. “He’s matured just over the last month with all of it.”
Carrubba, who will enter the eighth grade at the start of school in August, has completed upwards of 10 washes so far, and continues to add to his cleaning collection with each project.
“I think it’s pretty fun, that’s why I’m still doing it,” he said. “I think I’d want to do it for the next couple years.”