Owasso teen starts power-washing business to give back to local residents

A little elbow grease is helping to build good character for Matthew Carrubba.

The 13-year-old Owasso resident recently started a new cleaning business that gives him an opportunity to make some extra cash while learning the value of a dollar.

“I just pressure-wash houses, cars, driveways, sidewalks,” Carrubba said, “just anything you can wash, really.”

Carrubba began the summer job a little over a month ago after getting the idea from a website when he searched for ways to stay busy when he wasn’t hard at work in the classroom.

“I got it from a video app,” he said. “It just showed what teens can do over the summer for money, and I thought that would be cool.”

Carrubba — who shows up equipped with a wagon full of chemicals and hoses that he buys with the money he earns from each project — spends upwards of several hours at a job site refurbishing his clients’ property.

“It is hard work to do because there’s so many variables that come into it,” he said. “It’s kind of satisfying watching the before and after of the things that I wash.”