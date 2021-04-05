Owasso teen publishes science fiction novel, ‘The Quantum State’

“The Quantum State” tells the story of Alan Barnes, a 16-year-old prodigy in the world of engineering who has been recruited by the U.S. Quantum Defense Agency to fight a nuclear threat amid a cold war with China due to suspicions about the origins of the coronavirus.

“He gets evermore intertwined within the Agency and eventually realizes that the people he thought he could trust may not really be as they seem,” Smith said. “Really, wherever the story took me is where I created new characters, new plotlines … I just went with it.”

During his time putting pen to paper, Smith stayed in close contact with his seventh grade English teacher Cathy Hill, who coached him along the path to achieving his dream.

“She was a really large encouragement while writing my book,” Smith said. “In her English class before the pandemic, I really strengthened my writing skills and really just gained confidence in writing, and she … just encouraged me to keep writing.”

Now a published author at only 14, Smith said the months-long writing process has taught him more about patience and perseverance — but even more that age is just a number.