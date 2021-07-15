Owasso teen builds leadership skills as cadet commander at Shawnee flight school

For Owasson Matthew Huber, walking the premises of Shawnee Regional Airport comes as a privilege that’s rooted in responsibility.

The 15-year-old cadet officer with the airport’s National Flight Academy serves as a volunteer commander for the cadet squadron that regularly meets in Jenks.

“I joined because a family friend was in the program and encouraged me to join,” Huber said. “My dad also was very supportive of the program after seeing the leadership skills and discipline that the program offered.”

Huber was selected as one of five cadets from across the nation to serve on staff at the powered flight school, which is part of a network of academies across the nation organized by Civil Air Patrol under its Cadet Takeoff initiative.

He joined the program in Oct. 2017, and has since become an influential figurehead among the regional cadet community.

“His (Matthew’s) leadership ability and insight is very mature for his 15 years,” said Capt. Brandon Lunsford, deputy commander for Jenks program. “He has a natural ability to lead, and his peers look up to him.”