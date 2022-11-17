Owasso teachers receive over $68K in education grants: ‘It truly is a joy’

Civil War artifact replicas, a flight simulator and live-action role-playing, or LARP, games will soon make an appearance in some classrooms across Owasso Public Schools.

They are among dozens of newly funded projects made possible thanks in large part to Owasso Education Foundation’s Grant Patrol. This year, the organization distributed nearly 50 grants totaling more than $68,000 as part of its 2022 initiative.

The program, started in 1990, gives teachers an opportunity to submit grant proposals each year for creative ideas they would like to use in the classroom. This helps support excellence in OPS by giving them money for projects that may otherwise go unfunded.

The Grant Patrol Thursday morning toured different school sites across the district and surprised teachers who previously applied for funding.

“We are thrilled to celebrate once again the tireless efforts of Owasso’s educators on Grant Patrol Day,” OEF President Brooke Clark said in a news release. “They go above and beyond for our students every day, and we are honored for the opportunity to award these grants so that they may continue to succeed in the classroom.”

Owasso 8th Grade Center teacher Kyra Schmidt, for example, received funds for her grant, “Ram Museum of American History: Bringing Historical Artifacts to Owasso Students,” which allows her to bring in Civil War and Revolutionary War artifact replicas for her students to observe.

“I had them (my students) do a research project where they created museum exhibits and they presented (them) to their peers, and it was really, really fun,” Schmidt said. This year is just adding more and more to it so that I can break up the groups, give more variety, give more students the opportunity to do some research, get some hands-on experiences.”

Starr Wilson at the Owasso High School east campus will use the grants to help fund her project, “Take Flight and Learn to Become a Pilot,” which will introduce her school to a Jay Velocity Redbird flight simulator.

“We have a lot of students that could take advantage of ground schools and tech programs,” Wilson said. “It (the simulator) has about 70 lessons … so it will allow them to log their hours, learn all of those basic skills, be able to walk into a pilot program confident and start becoming a private pilot. I think it’s going to be really exciting for our students.”

Additionally, Shane Ridenour at the OHS west campus will invest the grant money to help grow his “The ‘Sword and Board’ of Education” project, which brings together students passionate about LARPing.

“Our total members are getting close to 200,” Ridenour said. “We can go out say, ‘This is what it was like to have a spear; this is what the Roman legion fought like,’ so they can actually visualize it and live it and not just see it on paper. All the world histories can get together.”

OPS Superintendent Margaret Coates said she was excited to spend Thursday morning touring the district with OEF’s Grant Patrol.

“It truly is a joy to see the reactions of teachers and their students when they find out that they have been awarded a grant,” Coates said in the release. “These grants allow our teachers to expand their offerings in the classroom, as they continue to innovate and find new ways to reach students. No matter the size of the grant, the impact that each has on our classrooms is extraordinary.”

The grants distributed on Thursday were made possible through funds raised at various OEF fundraisers, including its Patriot Classic Golf Tournament and Denim & Diamonds Annual Gala, as well as other private donations.

More information can be found at owassoeducationfoundation.org.