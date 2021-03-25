Owasso teachers receive nearly $60,000 in OEF grants: ‘This day is incredible’

Owasso teacher Rebecca Shackelford didn’t hide her excitement when she received a large grant for her classroom this week.
The Hodson Elementary music instructor made an effort to point out her beaming smile, hidden behind her mask, to onlookers Thursday after learning that she would soon see an influx of fully funded instruments and supplies for her students to use.
Her laughter was complemented with sounds of applause from members of Owasso Education Foundation’s Grant Patrol, who surprised Shackelford as part of their annual districtwide grant giveaway tour (see photo gallery).
“Thank you so much,” said Shackelford, who plans to use the funds to purchase new boomwhackers. “The boomwhackers are these cool little pipes that you can hit on the ground and hit on your hand and they have different pitches, and we needed some accidentals … so we could play more songs — so fun, so fun.”
Shackelford was among 36 educators across Owasso Public Schools to receive 42 grants totaling over $58,000 as part of OEF’s 2020-21 initiative.
The program, started in 1990, gives teachers an opportunity to submit grant proposals each year for creative ideas they would like to use in the classroom. This helps support excellence in OPS by giving them money for projects that may otherwise go unfunded.
Jonathan Gelnar, who teaches social studies at the Owasso High School West Campus, was among this year’s recipients, and said he plans to use his grant money to introduce more interactive technologies into his classroom to enhance student learning.
“I think it’s great for the kids,” Gelnar said. “I think it’s a way to think about things out of the box a little bit, and integrate what they (the students) enjoy doing, which is competing, games, using simulations and just bringing history — what happened hundreds of years ago — to life.”
Shannon Troxel, a reading specialist at Mills Elementary, will also use her allotment from OEF to expand the offerings of the school’s newly installed book vending machine.
“I’m so excited,” Troxel said. “We’re going to tie it into our character and behavior, and so the kids will get coins that they can go and purchase books from the vending machine … and it’s theirs and they can start building their own library at home.”
Stone Canyon Elementary received the most grants with six totaling just under $9,000. Morrow Elementary received five tallying above $6,300, and then Mills received four with the highest total of more than $10,200.
OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner was on the frontlines of the Grant Patrol Thursday to share in each clap and witness every smile that spread an inspiring tone across the district.
“This day is incredible, and it’s incredible because it’s everything that’s good about Owasso Public Schools,” Fichtner said. “Generosity, hard work, teamwork, to give almost $60,000 worth of grants to our teachers, so much went on in the background. This is taking us to the next level, to make us the district that every parent wants their child at.”
The grants distributed on Thursday were made possible through funds raised at various OEF fundraisers, including the Patriot Classic Golf Tournament and Holiday Home Tour, as well as other private donations.
For more information about the Owasso Education Foundation, visit owassoeducationfoundation.org.