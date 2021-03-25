Owasso teachers receive nearly $60,000 in OEF grants: ‘This day is incredible’

Jonathan Gelnar, who teaches social studies at the Owasso High School West Campus, was among this year’s recipients, and said he plans to use his grant money to introduce more interactive technologies into his classroom to enhance student learning.

“I think it’s great for the kids,” Gelnar said. “I think it’s a way to think about things out of the box a little bit, and integrate what they (the students) enjoy doing, which is competing, games, using simulations and just bringing history — what happened hundreds of years ago — to life.”

Shannon Troxel, a reading specialist at Mills Elementary, will also use her allotment from OEF to expand the offerings of the school’s newly installed book vending machine.

“I’m so excited,” Troxel said. “We’re going to tie it into our character and behavior, and so the kids will get coins that they can go and purchase books from the vending machine … and it’s theirs and they can start building their own library at home.”

Stone Canyon Elementary received the most grants with six totaling just under $9,000. Morrow Elementary received five tallying above $6,300, and then Mills received four with the highest total of more than $10,200.