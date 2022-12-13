Owasso teachers receive free classroom supplies at energy education workshop

One-hundred-and-twelve Owasso teachers now have hundreds of dollars of classroom supplies and hands-on activities after attending a recent energy education workshop sponsored by the people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas.

The event, hosted by the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board, instructed teachers on how to use one of nine energy-related curricula in their classrooms. The curricula provide teachers from kindergarten through 12th grade with Oklahoma-based, real-world applications to supplement their existing lesson plans, including STEM concepts.

Upon completion of the workshop, teachers go home with a curriculum guide and a free kit of classroom equipment and supplies, worth up to $1,300. The materials, which range from graphing calculators and graduated cylinders to pencils and rulers, provide a much-needed boost in classroom resources.

All the materials and training are voluntarily funded by the people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas.

For more information on the OERB’s education programs, or to sign up for a workshop, visit OERBHomeRoom.com and click on the “Workshops” tab.