Owasso teacher Zena Lewis awarded K20 Center’s 2021 SKIE Award for classroom creativity

The K20 Center for Community and Education Renewal at the University of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Electric Cooperatives have chosen Zena Lewis, geography teacher at Owasso 7th Grade Center, as the 2021 SKIE Award recipient for the Tulsa area region of Oklahoma.

The annual award, which stands for Supporting K20 Innovative Educators, was made possible by a $90,000 endowment from OEC, recognizes teachers or groups of educators from six regions across the state who use technology to transform their classroom instruction. Lewis, a veteran teacher, receives a $1,000 grant that accompanies the award.

“Lewis was chosen for this honor from a pool of highly-qualified applicants,” said Tracy Watts Felan, director of professional partnerships at the K20 Center. “She exhibits the commitment to students and innovative learning that the K20 Center and OEC hope to honor and encourage with these awards.”

Lewis uses virtual reality headsets in her classroom for her students to explore ancient Rome, and similar projects see students witnessing the effects of ocean pollution, exploring a shipwreck with a marine biologist in the South Pacific and taking a field trip to Tulsa’s Greenwood District. Lewis’s authentic teaching methods create a stimulating learning experience for students with different learning styles.