Owasso teacher Zena Lewis awarded K20 Center’s 2021 SKIE Award for classroom creativity

The K20 Center for Community and Education Renewal at the University of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Electric Cooperatives have chosen Zena Lewis, geography teacher at Owasso 7th Grade Center, as the 2021 SKIE Award recipient for the Tulsa area region of Oklahoma.
The annual award, which stands for Supporting K20 Innovative Educators, was made possible by a $90,000 endowment from OEC, recognizes teachers or groups of educators from six regions across the state who use technology to transform their classroom instruction. Lewis, a veteran teacher, receives a $1,000 grant that accompanies the award.
“Lewis was chosen for this honor from a pool of highly-qualified applicants,” said Tracy Watts Felan, director of professional partnerships at the K20 Center. “She exhibits the commitment to students and innovative learning that the K20 Center and OEC hope to honor and encourage with these awards.”
Lewis uses virtual reality headsets in her classroom for her students to explore ancient Rome, and similar projects see students witnessing the effects of ocean pollution, exploring a shipwreck with a marine biologist in the South Pacific and taking a field trip to Tulsa’s Greenwood District. Lewis’s authentic teaching methods create a stimulating learning experience for students with different learning styles.
“The dignity I incorporate into my lesson planning and the passion with which I present new ideas ignites a passion within my students to keep learning,” Lewis said.
Under her tutelage, students work on projects designed to spark questions and honest inquiry. One such project in collaboration with the Oklahoma Alliance for Geographic Education invites students to study the Tulsa Race Massacre’s impacts on the demographics of Tulsa and surrounding communities like Owasso. Students draft and distribute surveys to their teachers, administrators and peers to study inclusion and diversity. Then, they develop initiatives for improvement.
A teacher of 24 years, Lewis is a National Geographic certified educator, an Oklahoma Alliance for Geographic Education teacher consultant and is an official National Board Certified teacher.
“I teach all students with dignity and passion,” Lewis said. “Seeing growth mentally, emotionally and socially is paramount to reaching my students, and the lessons that we learn don’t stay within the walls of my classroom.”
Begun in 2009, the SKIE Award is celebrating its 13th year. To be considered for the honor, educators must have a proven record of integrating K20s IDEALS (Inquiry, Discourse, Equity, Authenticity, Leadership and Service), and demonstrating excellence in teaching and technology use as well as instruction that is both engaging and effective.
All six regional 2021 SKIE winners will gather at K20’s Innovative Learning Institute in Norman on Dec. 2.
More information about the K20 Center for Community and Education Renewal can be found at k20center.ou.edu.