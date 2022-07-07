Owasso teacher ventures north to explore New York agriculture, natural water springs

When it comes to improving herself as an educator, Owasso 7th Grade Teacher Zena Lewis goes the extra mile.

Some of her recent accomplishments, for example, include being named a Fund for Teachers fellow, a Supporting K20 Innovative Educators award recipient and a finalist for Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry’s state teacher of the year, to name a few.

Her latest accolade — being named a CHS Foundation Teacher Scholarship recipient — led her to venture to Saratoga Springs, New York, where she attended the National Ag in the Classroom Conference, June 27-July 1.

Zena was among 25 Oklahoma educators to attend the annual event, where she learned new and creative ways to implement agricultural lessons in the classroom, connected with other educators from across the nation and toured various venues highlighting the New York agricultural industry.

“We were able to visit with a lot of different people that are touched by agriculture,” Zena said. “It was a great experience. I attended a lot of workshops and seminars with current research-based lessons that will appeal to students that I can use when I return in the fall.”

One subject, in particular, that Zena enjoyed further exploring was the area’s natural water springs, which lent to her and her group experiencing firsthand the unique tourist attraction.

“What was really interesting was the freshwater and mineral springs, fountains across the city, and getting to taste some of the water,” Lewis said. “They said locals bring the water up with the palms of their hands, visitors fill a water bottle.”

She said she plans to incorporate what she learned about rivers, lakes and landforms across the northern part of the U.S. into her classroom to help better educate her students.

“It was exciting that so many of our Oklahoma teachers had the opportunity to go to the national conference this year.” Melody Aufill, Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom coordinator, said in a release. “We all had fun exploring New York agriculture, eating lots of dairy, networking with other educators and brainstorming ideas for the upcoming year.”

Several Oklahoma delegates taught educational workshops, exploring topics like aquaponics, pecans, soybeans, gardening and agricultural literacy. Over 500 conference attendees took part in the workshops presented by Oklahomans.

More information about Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom, visit oklahoma.agclassroom.org.