What do you enjoy about teaching?

I pretty much enjoy everything about teaching. I love the planning, the teacher collaboration that happens within our school and, of course, being in the classroom. That is where the magic happens, with my students, doing fun things and learning about everything.

How would you describe your teaching style?

Some days require me to be light-hearted, funny and bring lots of humor. Some days need a more calm, organized, “work-horse” mentality, and those days we work hard and get a lot accomplished. Other days, I’m just a teacher, doing what I do best: being with students, and whatever and however that looks depends on the kids. I’m flexible. Nothing is more important than showing up for my students, whatever they need. I can teach state standards all day, every day, but that isn't really my style of teaching. I would like to think that I’m present, engaging (with students and curriculum), flexible, challenging, fair, encouraging, supportive and open-minded. I also would feel good to know that every student I meet feels loved, valued and respected. I’m not just teaching skills and concepts. I’m helping grow good humans, and that is the most important thing I do on a daily basis.

Why is providing youth with a solid education so important to you?

Providing youth with a solid education is vitally important to everyone. Educating youth and fostering positive, healthy, human growth is the best way to ensure a successful future for the world. My goal is always to instill a love of learning in my students. I want every child to find joy, wonder and interest in everything they do and experience, whether at school or out in the world. I’m interested in students enjoying life lessons in addition to school lessons. I often see that young children “don’t know how much they know,” so part of my job is to help them make sense of the world around them and what their part of it might be/become. Young children fascinate me, and I’m in awe of how eager and excited their young brains are ready to learn new things.

What's your favorite project/curriculum that you bring to the classroom? Why?

My favorite projects are usually determined by my students; what they enjoy, when they enjoy it, I enjoy! It changes all the time. Just when I think, “that was my favorite lesson” or “that was the best lesson I have ever been a part of,” something wonderful happens and new experiences and new memories are made. I show up every day expecting “my favorite lesson,” and I am usually not disappointed.

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

Being named teacher of the year for Barnes Elementary means so much to me. I have been a part of Barnes since 2009 when my family moved to Owasso. Our first year in Owasso, all four of my children attended Barnes. I was a kindergarten assistant for 2011-12 school year then made the decision as a single mom to return to college and pursue a degree in elementary education. It was a long, challenging and arduous road to travel, and to become teacher of the year in the place that has always been home means everything to me. I’m so incredibly proud and humbled by the outpouring of love and support from my community. I’m proud of the love and joy that this honor brings my students and my family.