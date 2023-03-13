What do you enjoy about teaching?

My favorite part of teaching is creating strong and lasting relationships with students, families, colleagues and members of the Owasso community.

What's your favorite memory of teaching at OPS?

I have many memories that have had a lasting effect on me from teaching at OPS. One of my favorite memories was making history come alive with one of the great mysteries in history, the lost colony of Roanoke. We had a CSI day where students had to investigate all of the possibilities. It was a fun day of learning.

What inspired you as an educator from day to day?

My love of teaching began by having inspirational teachers growing up. These educators helped instill a love of learning and showed me support and love. I wanted to be someone who could always love and cheer on my students, past and present. My students and their families inspire me day to day. Their joy always brings me inspiration.

How would you describe your classroom?

My goal is to always have my classroom be a safe space for students. There can always be laughter or meaningful discussions being heard as you walk into the classroom.

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

Being named teacher of the year has been humbling. I work with exceptional educators every single day, so to be named teacher of the year, voted by my colleagues, has meant the world to me.