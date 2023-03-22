What do you enjoy about teaching?

I would say I get the most enjoyment from the emails from parents and students at the end of the year saying how much their children enjoyed having me as a teacher and how they have never enjoyed history until they had my class. With that being said, it's really all the little day-to-day things that make teaching enjoyable, such as making connections with as many students as possible and pushing each of them to grow.

How do you create and incorporate curriculum that's engaging for your students?

I have recorded my lessons so that anyone at any time can watch them. During class, we watch about 3 minutes at a time then stop and have open discussion about what I just lectured about. I never sit while we do lectures, as I patrol and make sure everyone is on task and no phones are out. If I don't get a volunteer for discussion, I roll dice, which determines a seat number and that person gets “volunteered.” In my lectures, there are also recorded clips from Monty Python, music parodies, famous comedians, whatever I can find that is relevant. And every Friday, we have review game day. I take all the terms, key places, people, events, etc., that we have learned and play Pictionary/ charades with them.

What's a memorable pastime in the classroom for you?

Watching the kids getting past their social anxiety is definitely my favorite pastime. Once they realize learning can be fun and no one is actually judging them, Pictionary and charades becomes hilarious. I tell my students when they get a job someday, they probably won't need to remember what king did what, but they will need to be able to carry on an interview and be able to speak up and advocate for themselves for raises, etc. I want them to be as successful in life as they can possibly be.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I hope to still be teaching at Owasso five years from now. I enjoy my job so much that I can't imagine doing anything else.

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

Being named teacher of the year gives me pride. It means my effort is noticed and I am validated that I am doing a great job. It means that not only do I feel like I am pursuing my life calling, but others see it as well.