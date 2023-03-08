What do you enjoy about teaching?

Teaching music is so joyful. I love the creativity I get to use daily as an elementary music teacher. No lesson or day is ever exactly the same, and I enjoy the variety of teaching students of different ages. Seeing students use their imaginations and grow in their musical knowledge and appreciation is amazing.

What's your favorite memory of teaching at OPS?

I love getting to put together programs with my students. This year, my fifth graders did a Halloween program, and it is one of my favorite programs I’ve ever done. We used recorders, xylophones, chimes and even glow sticks. We had students narrate the story and students who created sound effects to go with the narration. I had a backstage crew that learned how to handle props, use the sound system and run the curtains. It was an amazing experience for my students to see how all the different pieces of a performance come together. They discovered interests that maybe they didn't know they had. They learned how to work as a team and put together an amazing program they were all proud of. I hope that performance is something my students remember for years to come.

What inspires you as an educator from day to day?

It is amazing to watch my students grow over the six years that they are in my classroom. I love when former students come back to visit with their younger siblings; many times I get to make a relationship with the whole family. Or when I see former students around town and they tell me they are in choir or band, or how much they loved being in music class in elementary. It is an honor to make a difference in their lives.

How would you describe your classroom?

My classroom is colorful, joyful and fun. In my room, I have large words on the wall that say “Sing Say Dance Play Move Create Explore.” This is a good description of what we do in elementary music. We sing songs, we move to the music, we play instruments, we create melodies and rhythms, and we have a lot of fun learning about music in our world.

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

It is truly an honor to be named Teacher of the Year. I work with such wonderful, talented, hard-working teachers and staff. I love my school and I am humbled to be chosen to represent them. And I am so grateful to be a part of such a great school and district that values music and the fine arts.