What do you enjoy about teaching?

I love so many things about teaching. I love collaborating with my colleagues, researching and planning lessons, but most of all I love the time in my classroom with my students. There is nothing better than a day of laughter and learning with a group of eighth graders.

Where do you want to see your students 10 years from now?

In 10 years, I would imagine that my former students would be out in the world and making changes. I hope I have given them skills to help them through whatever challenges they face — that they have the ability and confidence to question, research, analyze and voice their opinions. I want them to understand their rights and responsibilities as a citizen and use those skills.

Provide an example of how you overcame a challenge/setback in the classroom.

When I first started teaching, I was so afraid to alter my schedule. I wanted all my classes to be doing the same thing on the same day. One year, after a particularly challenging hour, I felt like I had no choice but to stop and slow down. They needed another day, another way to learn. It turned out to be one of the most freeing decisions that I have ever made. I learned that my schedule was not always their schedule.

What’s your favorite subject/curriculum to teach?

I have been blessed to teach in the middle school classroom for my entire career. I have taught both western and eastern geography, but my favorite subject to teach is U.S. history. It’s a topic that combines geography, government and history, along with a little bit of science and English. U.S. history is where my heart is.

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

Being named … is an incredible honor. I work with some of the most dedicated and successful teachers, and for them to choose me as a representative of our building, that is truly humbling. Teaching is a second career for me, one that I had to learn on my own in a lot of ways. For them to think that I am worthy of this title, that is something I will always cherish.