What do you enjoy about teaching?
My favorite part about teaching is building empathetic, supportive and often fun relationships with my students.
What initially motivated you to become a teacher?
A love of reading and writing was my original motivation for becoming a teacher. Pretty quickly, though, it became a love for the students.
How would your students describe you as an educator?
My students would describe me as quirky, open-hearted and open-minded, and I hope kind and supportive.
What’s a recent creative classroom project you'd like to spotlight?
I recently had my mythology students create an original creature, and either illustrate it or feature it in an original myth that they wrote.
What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?
I am honored to be the teacher of the year nominee from Ram Academy because my colleagues are some of the best in the district. To be singled out from a group of such phenomenal teachers means I must be doing something right.