What do you enjoy about teaching?

My favorite part about teaching is building empathetic, supportive and often fun relationships with my students.

What initially motivated you to become a teacher?

A love of reading and writing was my original motivation for becoming a teacher. Pretty quickly, though, it became a love for the students.

How would your students describe you as an educator?

My students would describe me as quirky, open-hearted and open-minded, and I hope kind and supportive.

What’s a recent creative classroom project you'd like to spotlight?

I recently had my mythology students create an original creature, and either illustrate it or feature it in an original myth that they wrote.

What does it mean to be named a teacher of the year?

I am honored to be the teacher of the year nominee from Ram Academy because my colleagues are some of the best in the district. To be singled out from a group of such phenomenal teachers means I must be doing something right.